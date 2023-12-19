National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $20,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 74,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,172. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $227.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.86. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

