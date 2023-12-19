National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 43,749 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,678,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,749 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.61% of Macy’s worth $19,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Macy’s by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

