Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.58 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter valued at $122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.