Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.58 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
