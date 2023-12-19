Navalign LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Navalign LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.