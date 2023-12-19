NEAR Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $180.80 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $180.80 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00005656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00096485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00024876 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005479 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.31158942 USD and is up 4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $167,546,097.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

