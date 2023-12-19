NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Performance
Shares of NURO stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.25.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 86.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
Featured Stories
