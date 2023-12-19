NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NURO stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.25.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 86.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

