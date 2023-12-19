New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Insider Jacqueline (Jacqui) McGill Buys 10,000 Shares

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline (Jacqui) McGill bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.97 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of A$49,700.00 ($33,355.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. New Hope’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

