News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Holdings Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 619.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809,059 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.16% of News worth $19,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 18.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of News by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 12,637,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,267,000 after buying an additional 135,911 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of News by 68.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in News by 138.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in News by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,547,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after acquiring an additional 94,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 97.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

