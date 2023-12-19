NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
NGL Energy Partners Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $695.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.56.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.24. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners
NGL Energy Partners Company Profile
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NGL Energy Partners
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.