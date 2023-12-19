NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $695.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.56.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.24. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 384,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 207,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

