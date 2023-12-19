NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.