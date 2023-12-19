NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,147,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $109,752,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 11,497 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $184.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.41.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

