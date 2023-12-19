North American Construction Group Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$194.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.36 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.28%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.94.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:NOA opened at C$27.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.68. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$17.05 and a 52-week high of C$34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$732.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.17%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

