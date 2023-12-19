Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $473.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $541.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NOC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $465.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $473.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.19. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $547.80. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

