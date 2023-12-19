NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) versus Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) and NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 16.59% 8.65% 0.84% NSTS Bancorp -1.83% -0.19% -0.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 1 2 0 0 1.67 NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $25.83, indicating a potential upside of 10.30%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than NSTS Bancorp.

22.7% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $116.69 million 2.74 $32.51 million $1.79 13.08 NSTS Bancorp $7.58 million 6.43 $30,000.00 ($0.04) -229.00

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats NSTS Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farmland, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvement loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles, as well as home and personal loan. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as lines of credit and machinery purchase loans. Further, it provides automated teller machine or interactive teller machine services; and online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and merchant credit card services. It also offers electronic transaction origination, such as wire and automated clearing house file transmittal services. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

