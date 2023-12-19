Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives $31.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

NVEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nuvei from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nuvei

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,616,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,984 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 20.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,770,000 after acquiring an additional 824,991 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 12.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,812,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,091,000 after acquiring an additional 309,651 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -305.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.54. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nuvei will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.