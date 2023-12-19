NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $500.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.