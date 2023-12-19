NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lowered by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,513 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $500.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,442 shares of company stock worth $27,216,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.