Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 640.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 640.20 ($8.10).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OCDO shares. Barclays downgraded Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 680 ($8.60) to GBX 430 ($5.44) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.06) to GBX 600 ($7.59) in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £53,295 ($67,402.30). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,576 shares of company stock worth $5,374,688. Insiders own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 728 ($9.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.96, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of £6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,233.90 and a beta of 1.71. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 342 ($4.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,017 ($12.86). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 561.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 633.82.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

