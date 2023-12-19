Olivier Biebuyck Sells 1,000 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Olivier Biebuyck also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of ESAB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of ESAB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $42,819.29.
ESAB Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70.
ESAB Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 6.80%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESAB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ESAB by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,724,000 after acquiring an additional 63,948 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ESAB by 119.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 23.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ESAB by 148,750.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ESAB by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after buying an additional 56,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.
ESAB Company Profile
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
