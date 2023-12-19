Olivier Biebuyck Sells 1,000 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Olivier Biebuyck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ESAB alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of ESAB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55.

On Friday, November 3rd, Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of ESAB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $42,819.29.

ESAB Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 6.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESAB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ESAB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ESAB by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,724,000 after acquiring an additional 63,948 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ESAB by 119.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 23.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ESAB by 148,750.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ESAB by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after buying an additional 56,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.