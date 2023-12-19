OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Trading Down 3.3 %
OptimumBank stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.45. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OptimumBank
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.