OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Down 3.3 %

OptimumBank stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.45. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 86.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.