Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) PT Set at C$6.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price target on Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OLA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut Orla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at C$4.16 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$80.89 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.324547 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Orla Mining

In other news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson bought 37,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. In other Orla Mining news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson bought 37,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,409.43. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$26,792.50. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

