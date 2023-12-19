Oxen Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,665.44 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $5,665.44 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,912.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00166115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.44 or 0.00532344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.17 or 0.00401212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00046415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00112701 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000626 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,956,102 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

