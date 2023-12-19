Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 107.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $307.58 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.31. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

