PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAR. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE:PAR opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.45 million. Analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $167,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 15.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 982,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,867,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

