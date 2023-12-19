Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PG opened at $146.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.00 and a 200 day moving average of $150.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

