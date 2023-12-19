Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYCR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $103,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,179,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,254,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Paycor HCM news, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $103,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,179,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,254,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,012,260 shares of company stock valued at $103,503,822 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,531,000 after acquiring an additional 785,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,808,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 77.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.69, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

