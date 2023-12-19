Pepe Self Reported Market Cap Tops $549.69 Million (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Pepe token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pepe has a market cap of $549.69 million and approximately $73.06 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pepe has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pepe Profile

Pepe launched on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8 with 417,481,332,889,206.1 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000132 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $91,462,205.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

