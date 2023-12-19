PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $168.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.65. The stock has a market cap of $232.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

