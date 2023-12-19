Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,258 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 15.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vistra by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Stock Up 0.2 %

Vistra stock opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.