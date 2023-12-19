Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,496 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in VMware by 100,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $53,823,565,000 after acquiring an additional 374,207,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,317,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,488,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 115.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $771,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $186,457,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.50. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

