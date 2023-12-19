Perpetual Ltd Buys Shares of 4,177 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $131.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $133.02.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

