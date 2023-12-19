Perpetual Ltd Has $383,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Perpetual Ltd cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 55.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $636,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.20.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

