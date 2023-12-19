Perpetual Ltd Has $536,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

