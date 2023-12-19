Perpetual Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,331 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

