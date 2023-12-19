Perpetual Ltd Makes New $555,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,108 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

