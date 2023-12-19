Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.9 %

GPC opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.82. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

