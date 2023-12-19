Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $386,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,149,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,901,000 after buying an additional 2,539,759 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

