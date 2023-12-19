Perpetual Ltd Reduces Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in PulteGroup by 98.1% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.94.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $105.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.