Perpetual Ltd Reduces Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Perpetual Ltd cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,542,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.64 and a 52-week high of $98.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

