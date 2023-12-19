Perpetual Ltd Sells 2,231 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,692,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Gartner by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $449.68 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $469.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.