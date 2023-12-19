Perpetual Ltd Sells 4,259 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HII opened at $255.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $258.56.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.