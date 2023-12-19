Perpetual Ltd Takes $408,000 Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 205.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,784,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Coupang by 22.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,136,000 after buying an additional 11,528,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coupang by 800.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,856,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 656.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,241,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,964 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Down 5.1 %

Coupang stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on CPNG

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,005,613 shares of company stock valued at $461,793,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.