Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.76.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

NYSE PL opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $697.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

