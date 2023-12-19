Perpetual Ltd Trims Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

EWBC stock opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

