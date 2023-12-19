PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) & Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Critical Review

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) and PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and PetVivo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $1.26 million 1.94 -$10.63 million ($9.13) -0.03 PetVivo $920,000.00 15.21 -$8.72 million ($0.97) -1.00

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and PetVivo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PetVivo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelligent Bio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.65, meaning that its stock price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of PetVivo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -510.29% -147.23% -64.92% PetVivo -1,166.25% -1,447.79% -344.58%

Summary

Intelligent Bio Solutions beats PetVivo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About PetVivo

(Get Free Report)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.