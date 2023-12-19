Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

