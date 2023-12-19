Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,611 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

