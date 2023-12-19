Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

