Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 47.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 38,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 58,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 9.1% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 96,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

