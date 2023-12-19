Pharos Energy plc (PHAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pharos Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON:PHAR opened at GBX 22.08 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.47. Pharos Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 26.90 ($0.34). The company has a market capitalization of £93.45 million, a P/E ratio of -270.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

In other news, insider Jann M. Brown bought 29,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,577.12 ($8,318.10). In other news, insider Jann M. Brown bought 29,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,577.12 ($8,318.10). Also, insider Jann M. Brown bought 27,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £6,417.69 ($8,116.47). Insiders have acquired 62,293 shares of company stock worth $1,398,349 in the last three months. 50.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

